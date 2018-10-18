Manli Introduces the GeForce RTX 2070 Gallardo Video Card

High-Speed RTX 2070 from Manli

With the GeForce RTX 2070 now official, Manli is introducing their new Gallardo video card variant sporting the new GPU. Powering this GPU is a 6-pin and an 8-pin connector, feeding the 8+2 phase digital power supply. Out of the box, it is also factory overclocked to 1710MHz.

In order to keep thermals in order, Manli uses two 90mm fans on top of a heatsink with a direct copper contact surface. This heatsink uses a single 6mm and three 8mm thick copper heatpipes to distribute heat from the core to the aluminium radiator. A direct copper contact heatsink is much more efficient than a custom baseplate heatsink design.

The Gallardo also has an interesting stone-texture on its shroud, coupled with a gold Gallardo logo on the fan hub center.

Does Manli Have a Reference RTX 2070 Edition?

Manli also has a regular RTX 2070 running at stock 1620MHz clocks. However, they are not using a blower style cooler on this. Instead, it also uses a similar direct copper heatpipe heatsink design but with twin 80mm fans. However, this heatsink uses three 8mm thick copper heatpipes which are nickel plated. Since it is running at stock clocks, the VRM is also more modest using a 6+2 phase digital design.