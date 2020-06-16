Manli Releases GeForce GTX 1650 Low Profile GPU

If you have, or are looking to build, a SFF PC, then you’re undoubtedly aware that when it comes to dedicated graphics cards, you can sometimes have limited choices that will specifically suit either your requirements or your system’s design. In looking to provide one of the best-overall options, however, Manli has announced the launch of its new GeForce GTX 1650 Low Profile graphics card.

Manli GeForce GTX 1650 Low Profile Graphics Card

The Manli GeForce GTX 1650 DDR6 Low Profile is powered by Nvidia’s new GDDR6 memory, hence the “DDR6” moniker. The key upgrades include 12 Gbps memory speed and 192 GB/sec memory bandwidth, both representing significant improvements over the former DDR5.

In terms of power, the clock speed is at 1410 Mhz and can be boosted to 1590 Mhz. This results in a performance boost of 6.31% over the DDR5. The performance benchmarks of the DDR6 slots it comfortably between the previous DDR5 and the GeForce GTX 1650 Super. The sleeker design makes it more suitable for certain applications.

Specifications

Where Can I Learn More?

Although Manli hasn’t yet launched the official product website for this design (not indeed confirmed a specific release date/price), if you do want to learn more about this (and their other products), you can check out their official website via the link here!

What do you think? Are you in the market for a low-profile graphics solution? If so, which models have you been looking at so far? – Let us know in the comments!