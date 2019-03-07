Manli Releases Pair of Dual-Fan GTX 1660 Ti Graphics Cards

Now Twice as Cool

Following up their initial line of GTX 1660 Ti releases, Manli is now releasing two more graphics card using the same GPU. Except this time both are using a custom dual-fan design.

Introducing the Manli GeForce GTX 1660 Ti TWIN and GTX 1660 Ti Gallardo. Both use the same 1536 CUDA core GPU with 6GB of GDDR6 on a 192-bit memory bus. The difference mostly having to do with how far their boost clocks go. That is with the GTX 1660 Ti TWIN going up to 1770MHz from 1500MHz, while the Gallardo version can boost up to 1815MHz.

Otherwise, the two are almost physically identical. Measuring 321 x 170 x 90mm and runs off a single 8-pin PCIe power connector.

The two video cards offer a DVI-D, DisplayPort and HDMI port for display output in the rear IO.

How Much are These Manli GTX 1660 Ti Graphics Cards?

Manli did not reveal any official pricing at this time. However, expect them to start at around $289 USD like similar dual-fan factory-OC GTX 1660 Ti’s.