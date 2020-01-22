Manufacturer Hints at Intel H510 Motherboard for Rocket Lake-S

While many of us are currently looking forward to the release of the Intel’s Comet Lake-S processors, there are already a fair number of rumours and speculations surrounding its follow up. Namely, the Rocket Lake-S.

Admittedly, not much yet is known about this. Well, beyond the fact that it will likely represent Intel’s final 14nm Skylake (insert several + marks here) CPU design. In a report via Videocardz, however, a brief listing from US manufacturer “Global American” may have given us a hint as to what we can expect. And yes, I’m afraid it does look like Rocket Lake-S will take us to yet another new motherboard platform.

Intel Rocket Lake-S

The listing above (which has since been removed from their website) indicates that the ‘Rocket Lake-S’ processors will be utilised on an H510 motherboard. So, a new socket design seems all but confirmed to be on the way… Great!

This is clearly going to be a little frustrating to fans of Intel who are getting well-used to seeing new motherboards required for (what seems like) every new processor release. We do, for example, already know that Comet Lake-S is moving to Z490.

When Will They Be Launched

With Intel originally not expected to release Rocket Lake-S until 2021, it is believed that they may be looking to move this up to launch around the end of this year. Admittedly, that is all speculation. The suggestion is, however, that Intel wants to ‘finish up’ its planned 14nm releases. Specifically, so it can finally move onto smaller node designs.

It should, of course, also be noted that to date Intel has neither confirmed nor denied that Rocket Lake-S exists. The writing is, however, undoubtedly on the wall here and it probably won’t be confirmed until well after the Comet Lake-S platform lands. Put simply though, at this point we’re just awaiting the rubber stamp!

What do you think? Are you interested in the upcoming Comet Lake-S releases? – Let us know in the comments!