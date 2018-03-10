Mario Day Sees Mario Kart Added To Google Maps

Mario Kart Comes To Google Maps

Today, if you were not aware, is Mario day. You’re probably not aware of that and as such, I’ll give you a second to see if you can figure out why.

Not got it yet? Well, It’s March 10th, or, in other words, Mar10. Yes, I admit, not any more of a stretch than Star Wars day, but Google maps have teamed up with Nintendo to add a few new dimension to the event. In a report via Polygon, for the next week, Google Maps have the option to have Mario Kart play out route as you travel.

The update

The update was made available today and anyone who reads this, that has the Google Maps app installed, should be able to access the Mario update. In it, when setting a destination, you or your vehicle can be displayed as Mario (from Mario Kart). If you don’t seem to have it, then you might need to update the app, but when available, a ‘coin’ question block from the Mario Games should appear to allow you to activate the option.

Wahoo! Now you can navigate the world as Mario in @GoogleMaps to celebrate #MAR10Day! Check out #MarioMaps on Google Maps now for a week. pic.twitter.com/iX3uZMfLrc — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 9, 2018

Following the release, Google has said that Mario will: “be a constant companion wherever you’re driving this week. To work, to school, or the spaghetti house. Just remember to practice safe driving on the road—we don’t encourage throwing bananas or red shells at other drivers in real life!” – Yes, we have no idea what the Spaghetti house is either.

How long is the event running?

The Mario Google Maps event will start today (March 10th) and end in a week on March 17th. So yes, you only have 1 week to try this out and in truth, that’s probably a sensible amount of time. Initially starting as a novelty inspired by the Pokemon Go games, I can this still initially starting out as being fun and quickly turning tedious.

In the meantime though, LETS-A-GO!!!

What do you think? A fun addition to Google maps? Do you plan to use it? – Let us know in the comments!

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you’ll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Check out our Latest Video