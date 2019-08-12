Mario Maker: Counter-Strike Edition is Brutal

Mario Maker is a wealth of creativity when it comes to unique level designs. Just take a look at this incredible working calculator! However, the CS:GO community isn’t one to be outdone either. Map maker ZooL has taken a lethal-looking Mario Maker level idea and remade it in CS:GO. The end result? Well, see for yourself in the video above!

Super Leet Bros 1-1

The level is a popular design on Mario Maker. It’s actually the Mario 1-1 level, but it has a lot of added objects set to kill you to death! TO DEATH I SAY! Now by putting it in a 3D map on CS:GO, I can tell you, it hasn’t gotten any easier. The spinning lines of death now spin every-which-way; so good freaking luck seeing where they’re coming from.

Scores

It’s a fun idea, I love it, but damn is it hard. There are people on the Counter-Strike subreddit posting their times. Do you think you can beat them?

What ZooL Had to Say

“FMPONE had a great idea…. so… I’ve made it, didn’t take long as well, it’s cool to assets ready for any kind of Mario map ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°) This map is based off Sunny’s “1-1 but with a twist” which has trended for a while now. Enjoy.. or you know…. not really ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°) Hey at least I’ve tried to not be that sadistic, you still have freedom in how you play it