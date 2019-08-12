Mario Maker: Counter-Strike Edition is Brutal

/ 1 min ago

Mario Maker is a wealth of creativity when it comes to unique level designs. Just take a look at this incredible working calculator! However, the CS:GO community isn’t one to be outdone either. Map maker ZooL has taken a lethal-looking Mario Maker level idea and remade it in CS:GO. The end result? Well, see for yourself in the video above!

Super Leet Bros 1-1

The level is a popular design on Mario Maker. It’s actually the Mario 1-1 level, but it has a lot of added objects set to kill you to death! TO DEATH I SAY! Now by putting it in a 3D map on CS:GO, I can tell you, it hasn’t gotten any easier. The spinning lines of death now spin every-which-way; so good freaking luck seeing where they’re coming from.

Scores

It’s a fun idea, I love it, but damn is it hard. There are people on the Counter-Strike subreddit posting their times. Do you think you can beat them?

since there was some interest around this map earlier, heres my best time, 32 seconds from r/GlobalOffensive

What ZooL Had to Say

“FMPONE had a great idea…. so… I’ve made it, didn’t take long as well, it’s cool to assets ready for any kind of Mario map ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°) This map is based off Sunny’s “1-1 but with a twist” which has trended for a while now. Enjoy.. or you know…. not really ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°) Hey at least I’ve tried to not be that sadistic, you still have freedom in how you play it

Download it Here

Topics: , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

  • Latest Giveaways

  • Latest Video

  • Features


  • Poll

    AMD or NVIDIA?

    View Results

  • Recent Comments

  • Archives