Mark Zuckerberg Snubs Call For UK Parliament Appearance

Mark Zuckerberg Turns Down UK Parliamentary Appearance

It’s been a rough 6 months for Facebook. The social media website has been fighting off problem after problem. With the latest Cambridge Analylitca scandal, they find themselves again in the firing line of political pressure.

This matter has been brought to the attention of a UK Parliamentary investigation. As such, they requested Mark Zuckerberg appear to discuss Facebook’s involvement. In a report via Metro, however, he has turned down their request.

Cambridge Analylitica

The latest scandal facing the social media website is the reported collection of information by Cambridge Alayltica. It is believed that the use of the collection tool has allowed Facebook and possibly other companies far more access to your personal information than was made clear. As part of this, Facebook’s head has found himself subjected to requests by both the US and UK governments to answer questions surrounding this.

The revelations surrounding this has already had a major impact on the company. Only in the last few days, Elon Musk has pulled Tesla from the social media site and in the last 24 hours, adult magazine Playboy has also followed suit. It seems, however, that despite pressure, Mark Zuckerberg has instead delegated a UK appearance to one of his subordinates.

UK no, US yes!

Despite this, CNET has reported that Mark Zuckerberg will instead choose to appear in front of a US committee. There are two ways you can choose to look at this. He either views it as more important to address the US in a sole hearing or he believes the UK isn’t important enough. At least, not to personally discuss the matter.

If nothing else, this is another major problem that Facebook has to face. With companies and people leaving the website in their droves, one does wonder if the social media site has a future.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!