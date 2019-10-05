Marvel Infinity Saga Collectors Edition Box Set isn’t Cheap

It’s hard to find someone that doesn’t love at least one of the big Marvel movies. They’re big, flashy, and pretty fun action movies with extensive fan servicing throughout. However, given that their Infinity Saga spans a whopping 23 titles, where do you even begin! Well, at the start of course. With the new Marvel Infinity Saga box set, you can get the whole thing done in a couple of weekends, right?

Infinity Saga Collectors Edition

The whole set features 23 movies, all in glorious 4K UHD and Blu-Ray. Everything comes in a matching art case, with plenty of bonus content thrown in for good measure. Not only that, but each edition is numbered as it’s a limited collection. However many there are in this “limited” box set though, remains to be seen.

How Much Does it Cost?

Well, it’s not cheap, or is it? Priced at $549.99 it’s a pretty hefty price tag. However, if you think that a 4K UHD copy with Blu-Ray can typically run $20-25, it comes out about the same price overall. Value is in the eye of the beholder though. For some, this is essential, for others, I’m sure their standard discs will do just fine. What do you think, is this something you’ll be ordering? The set is due to release on November 15th.