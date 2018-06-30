Marvel Powers United VR Game Launching on July 26

HULK SMASH! in VR

Marvel‘s announced Oculus Rift VR project is finally almost here. Marvel Powers United VR lets gamers play as their favourite Marvel character. All in first-person VR view. Obviously, entire Marvel comic book world is massive, so hero selection is limited to a handful for now.

The initial launch will have Rocket Raccoon, Deadpool, Captain Marvel, Black Bolt, Thor, Crystal, Black Panther and The Hulk as playable characters. You read that right. You can finally HULK SMASH! in VR. Furthermore, ten more superheroes are coming once the game launches. That is a total of 18 selectable heroes.

The heroes will be facing off against The Masters of Evil—a mysterious, nefarious alliance of powerful Super Villains from across the Marvel Universe. They just happen to have the Cosmic Cube on their hands, so it is going to be a challenge for the heroes. Plus, they are not the only bad guys in play. The Kree and Ronan the Accuser will also give players trouble. In fact, there are other factions you will have to fight off as well.

A short gameplay trailer was released by Oculus recently, featuring Rocket Raccon, The Hulk, Black Panther and Captain Marvel. You can watch it below:

When is Marvel Powers United VR Coming Out?

The VR game is being developed by Sanzaru Games and will be published by Oculus Studios. It launches on July 26, but it is available now for pre-order at the Oculus Store for $39.99 USD.