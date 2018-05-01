MARVEL Releases Action Trailer for Ant-man and The Wasp

New Action-Packed Ant-man Trailer from MARVEL

Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War is currently breaking box office records left and right. However, one character is notably absent in the massive movie crossover. That is because he has his own sequel coming out in 2018. This is none other than Ant-man, who is getting a new crime-fighting partner in The Wasp for his next movie. Marvel Studios has finally released a full trailer showing plenty of juicy action for the upcoming film. This new trailer not only shows more of Ant-man’s new abilities, but of The Wasp’s as well.

Furthermore, this is the first trailer to show the abilities of the film’s protagonist ‘Ghost’. While both Ant-man and The Wasp can change size up and down, the Ghost can phase through solid matter. Which makes her a formidable spy who can infiltrate almost anywhere. She is played by Hannah John-Kamen (Ready Player One, Killjoys) in the film.

When is This Movie Coming Out?

Marvel’s Ant-man and The Wasp is coming out in theaters on July 6, 2018 in the US. It is directed by Peyton Reed who also directed the first movie. Paul Rudd reprises his role as the titular character. Evangeline Lilly’s Hope Van Dyne takes up the mantle of The Wasp which was originally her mother.

Official Trailer