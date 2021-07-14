Marvo Pro KG965G Gaming Keyboard Review

Marvo is quickly growing to be one of my favourite brands. Not only do they continue to impress with the performance of their products, but it’s more their prices that really open my eyes. I’ve tested keyboards from them that are £9-12 each, their more premium ones that were still only £30, and now, their latest flagship may be the most expensive Marvo peripheral I’ve ever seen… and it’s only 45 quid! While that may sound like you’re getting a cut-down product, I’m struggling to see where on the features list. You still get a fully mechanical design, an aluminium alloy frame, dedicated macro keys, RGB backlighting with 18 different modes, a wrist rest, multimedia controls, and more!

Marvo Pro KG965G

The switches are mechanical blue, so nice and clicky. Furthermore, it’s not like they’re a no-name brand either, as they’ve used OUTEMU optical switches, which are rated for 50 million clicks. They’re obviously not as expensive as Cherry, but they’re pretty prolific all well-known clones of Cherry MX, and they’re pretty decent for the price. Impressively, the keyboard also features full per-key RGB, rather than a more ambient backlight, as I would have expected at this price range. Everything is also fully programmable through their optional desktop software, which you’ll need for setting the six macro G keys.

Features

Full anti-ghosting: N-key rollover support

RGB backlight with individual LED for each key

10+ selectable lighting schemes

Six macro G keys (programmable)

Five backlight mode M keys (programmable)

Dedicated multimedia controls including volume roller

Heavy-duty design: metal-made front plate and high-quality ABS

Slim-Frame design and ultra-wide detachable wrist rest

Advanced customization software (key illumination, macro, rebind keys etc.)

What Marvo Had to Say