Marvo Scorpion CM375 4-in-1 Gaming Starter Kit Review

We get a lot of gaming hardware come through the eTeknix office. There’s isn’t a month where I don’t review some keyboard, headset, mouse or similar that costs £100 or much more. We love the high-end stuff, and I’m sure you do too. However, your aspirations and desires don’t always stack up against what’s in your wallet. If they did, I would be driving my Veyron to go pick up the kids from school. However, this week is a little bit different, as we’ve never seen a gaming peripherals bundle quite as affordable as this. It’s meant to be just £27 for a keyboard, mouse, mouse mat, and a headset. However, before I started this review, I was already finding them online for just £20… At that price, you would assume it’s all just trash, right? Wrong. Let’s dive in for a closer look.

Scorpion CM375

Despite the low-low price, you get four bits of equipment in the box. A Marvo K602 gaming keyboard, an M221 Gaming Mouse, H8311 Gaming Headset, and G1 Gaming Mouse Pad. They’re not high-end, obviously, they’re quite affordable. However, they sport some decent features. The keyboard has anti-ghosting, the mouse has a 3200 DPI optical sensor, and the headset has a built-in microphone. There’s even some rudimentary RGB lighting here. It’s not breaking the record books, but it’s impressive for the price.

K602 Marvo Anti Ghosting Rainbow LED Gaming Keyboard

M221 Marvo 3200 DPI 7 colour Gaming Mouse

H8311 Marvo Gaming Headset with microphone

G1 Marvo Gaming Mouse Pad

Anti-ghosting: 26-key rollover support

Gaming-optimized performance

Multimedia buttons and RED gaming keycaps

Rainbow backlight (steady and breath modes)

What’s in the Box?

It’s a nice slipcover over a fairly standard cardboard box. Inside that, you’ll find the keyboard on the top layer in a light protective bag.

The rest of the box is split into compartments, with the mouse, mouse mat, and headset all in their own protective bags too. Nothing crazy, but it gets the job done, and that’s fine with me.

The mouse, keyboard and headset all come hard-wired with fairly decent quality cables. Plus, first impressions of all the hardware are actually quite promising too. It all colour matches to some degree, with a strong focus on black and red hardware. For gaming hardware, it’s a common colour theme, so it makes sense that they chose this.

The keyboard and mouse both use a USB 2.0 cable, so they’re easy enough to plug and play. The headset uses a dual 3.5mm jack setup, one for the audio, one for the microphone. Again, that’s very easy to configure and there’s no additional software or drivers required for any of this.