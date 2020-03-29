Marvo Scorpion GK909 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Review
Peter Donnell / 9 hours ago
It’s easy to find a truly remarkable mechanical keyboard, just take £100-200 and hit up the big name brands like Corsair, Cooler Master, Razer, Logitech, etc. You’ll find something pretty easily. However, there aren’t many gamers out there who are willing to drop that amount of coin on a peripheral, and I don’t blame them. However, what if you really want a mechanical keyboard, but your budget is only £30? Well, that’s what we were wanting to find out, so we reached out to Marvo for the Scorpion GK909!
Marvo Scorpion GK909
Let’s not beat around the bush here, this is a cheap keyboard and it’s likely 1/5th the price of a Corsair one because the quality is lower, that’s just a fact. However, that doesn’t always mean it’s a bad product either, £30 can still be a lot of money for many gamers, especially younger gamers. You still get mechanical switches, some LED lighting, and N-Key rollover from the GK909, so it’s certainly ticking the right boxes, even for a cheaper product.
Features
- Full anti-ghosting: N-key rollover support
- Rainbow backlight with individual LED for each key
- 10 selectable lighting schemes
- Raised key design for stylish looks and easy maintenance
Specifications
- Keys: 104
- Switch type: mechanical (Outemu Blue)
- Switch rating: ≥ 50 million presses
- Key route: 3.6 ± 0.3 mm
- Operating force: 55 ± 7 g
- Backlight: Rainbow
- Interface: USB 2.0
- Cable length: 1.6 m