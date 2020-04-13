Marvo Scorpion Mic-03 Gaming Microphone Review
Peter Donnell / 25 mins ago
While I’m sure you’re all aware that we often cover the more premium brands here at eTeknix, there’s certainly a huge market for things that are a lot more affordable. Marvo has proven that recently with the launch of a huge range of very affordable products that are surprisingly decent. You can check out our previous Marvo review here. However, their new Marvo Scorpion Mic-03 looks pretty amazing value too! Could this be your next desktop microphone?
Marvo Scorpion Mic-03
It’s modestly equipped, as one would expect for a more affordable desktop microphone. It’s not as well equipped as say, the HyperX Quadcast, but maybe more in line with the Turtle Beach Stream Mic. It features a built-in sound card that’s plug and play ready thanks to the USB 2.0 connection. Plus, it comes with its own adjustable tripod, which is great. The specifications look promising, with a good microphone sensitivity and frequency response, as well as the cardioid mode. They’re not studio quality, but it’s likely a good step-up from the pin-hole microphone on your common gaming headset.
Features
- Professional capacitor microphone allows recording with the highest quality sound.
- Built-in Sound card + Microphone
- Cardioid Mode
- Portable with 270° adjustable Tripod
Specifications
- IC: CM6327A+BL24C04A
- Frequency response: 20 Hz – 20 KHz
- Impedance: ≤2200 Ω
- Microphone type: omnidirectional
- Microphone size: 9×6 mm
- Microphone sensitivity: -47 dB ± 3 dB
- Connectors: USB
- Cable length: 1.5 m
- Size: 150×45 mm