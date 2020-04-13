Marvo Scorpion Mic-03 Gaming Microphone Review

While I’m sure you’re all aware that we often cover the more premium brands here at eTeknix, there’s certainly a huge market for things that are a lot more affordable. Marvo has proven that recently with the launch of a huge range of very affordable products that are surprisingly decent. You can check out our previous Marvo review here. However, their new Marvo Scorpion Mic-03 looks pretty amazing value too! Could this be your next desktop microphone?

Marvo Scorpion Mic-03

It’s modestly equipped, as one would expect for a more affordable desktop microphone. It’s not as well equipped as say, the HyperX Quadcast, but maybe more in line with the Turtle Beach Stream Mic. It features a built-in sound card that’s plug and play ready thanks to the USB 2.0 connection. Plus, it comes with its own adjustable tripod, which is great. The specifications look promising, with a good microphone sensitivity and frequency response, as well as the cardioid mode. They’re not studio quality, but it’s likely a good step-up from the pin-hole microphone on your common gaming headset.

Features

Professional capacitor microphone allows recording with the highest quality sound.

Built-in Sound card + Microphone

Cardioid Mode

Portable with 270° adjustable Tripod

Specifications