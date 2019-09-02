Mass Effect 3 Priority: Earth Overhaul Mod is Released

It may have been released quite some time ago, but Mass Effect 3 has been a big hit with the modding scene. The game did suffer from plenty of arm-chair criticism when it was released. Most of all for the final mission of the game and it being a little weak. Personally, I rather liked the whole game, but hey, I can’t speak for everyone.

Mass Effect 3

However, there was still room for improvement. The latest mod is “Priority: Earth.” Furthermore, as you might expect, it focuses on the final mission. This isn’t some little texture overhaul either. The new mod adds cutscenes, brand new music, new dialogue, events, and much more. It’s a huge project and one I’m personally eager to get into this coming weekend.

Priority Earth Features

Content restoration, ranging from simple radio dialogue to missing parts of cutscenes.

New emails, datapads, and interactive elements.

Full audio overhaul, including new music.

New scenes, new dialogue, new level events.

Various gameplay improvements, like enemy spawn rebalancing.

Various HUB improvements.

Wide-sweeping changes to the final sequences of the game, including dialogue and more.

Download and Play

“Priority: Earth Overhaul Mod is a comprehensive attempt to rework and improve Mass Effect 3’s final mission in every way possible, including a vast array of new features, additions and reworks, which range from simple bug fixes and balancing, all the way to new events, music, ambient audio, hand-crafted cutscenes and much, much more.”

You can download the mod, and find details on how to install it here. Alternatively, you can also download it from Nexus Mods.