Massive Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Edition 2.5 Patch Released

Massive Patch for a Classic RPG Game

Beamdog has released a massive patch for Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Edition, featuring over 500 fixes and new features added.

The enhanced edition is the 2013 remake of the original game from September 2000. This new edition features a modern overhaul featuring the Infinity Enhanced Engine. This makes the game compatible for higher resolution and widescreen mode gameplay. After all, the average hi-res gaming resolution back in the late 90s was still 1024 x 768. So this new enhanced edition version holds up well in 2018 systems.

The new patch even adds additional localization languages such as Simplified Chinese, Korean, Russian and Polish. Furthermore, German, Italian and Polish users get localized voice-overs.

Other updated features include:

Road to 2.0 community portraits added

Tablet dialogue buttons added

Added the Priest of Tempus kit

“Take All” button added to containers

Improved multiplayer stability

Hexxat is now able to survive the final Throne of Bhaal encounter

Importing a ranger allows the selection of a Racial Enemy

Tenser’s Transformation no longer disables innate spells

To read the full list of new features and bug fixes, visit the official Beamdog blog post about the update.

What If You Don’t Own Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Edition?

In case you don’t own the game and miss the classic RPG, there is good news. Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Edition is currently on sale during the Steam summer event for 75% off. You can actually buy the complete Baldur’s Gate saga for 77% off.