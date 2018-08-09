Massive Red Dead Redemption 2 In-Game Video Released

Massive Red Dead Redemption 2 Trailer Released

It has been a little quiet in the Wild West in regards to news surrounding the hotly anticipated release of Red Dead Redemption 2. Personally, I’ve been rather grateful for that as redemption is a mildly awkward work to type. We were, however, aware that Rockstar was planning something big today. Admittedly without much more hype, but we’ll take it!

Well, the allotted time has come and we haven’t been disappointed. Rockstar has released a massive gameplay video showcasing Red Dead Redemption 2 in its highly impressive glory!

Direct In-Game Footage

The video is roughly 6 minutes long and features a massive amount of in-game footage, all recorded in 4k. We knew that this was going to be something special and it seems clear that Rockstar and Take-Two want to emphasise how this might indeed be a bit of a game changer for the market as a whole.

GTA In The Wild West?

It sounds a bit of an obvious comparison, but it looks like Rockstar wants to try and blur the gaming lines between GTA and RDR a little. Boasting a massive environment, unique cities and being based at a time where law was just entering the wild west, this looks to provide a highly unique combination of gameplay styles and better still, it looks fantastic!

Rockstar are again keen to emphasise that all footage taken in the video is directly from the game. Amazing stuff!

Red Dead Redemption 2 will release on PS4 and Xbox One. At present, no release date is known, but it is expected in 2019. As for PC owners, I’m afraid Rockstar is going to make you wait again. Then again, GTA 5 was entirely worth it!

What do you think? Impressed with the trailer? – Let us know in the comments!