Matrix 4 Confirmed While Resident Evil Reboot Promises Horror!

It has been over 15 years since the last film in the Matrix franchise was released and while fan opinion on that final film is somewhat divided, most thought that it at least seemed to provide a solid conclusion to the ‘trilogy’. That hasn’t, of course, stopped the rumour mill persisting of new releases be it in film, animation or otherwise.

Well, be careful what you wish for as in a report via Slashfilm, an official new addition to the Matrix film franchise has been confirmed with both Keanu Reeves (Neo) and Carrie-Anne Moss (Trinity) confirmed.

The Matrix 4 Confirmed!

While no exact details of the film are yet known, it is believed that the ‘Morphius’ character will return. Although unclear if Laurence Fishbourne will have any part in that, it seems unlikely given that most indications suggest that a ‘younger’ character will (somehow be used).

I’m calling this one now though, Neo has turned to the dark side and is actually on the side of the machines! – I guess we’ll find out if I was right or not in a couple of years!

Resident Evil Reboot

It is, of course, also worth noting that a reboot to the Resident Evil film franchise was also recently confirmed. In that regard, however, director Johannes Roberts has confirmed that unlike the prior action based franchise, this reboot is going to attempt to go for all-out horror and scares!

“We are in active development of that at the moment. I pitched them a take, and they really loved it. So, we are just gearing up on that as we speak, really. I’m in the office all the time there. So, yeah, it’s great. It’s gonna be super scary. It’s super, super scary. And it’s just getting back to the roots of the game. I think, at the moment, I’m not really allowed to say much more than that. But it’s gonna be a lot of fun.”

In fairness, while sequels and reboots can always be a bit contentious with fans, I’m sure that this is good news for the more casual ones amongst us!

