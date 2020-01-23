Matrox Announce Embedded GPU Partnership with Nvidia

Matrox today announced a collaboration with Nvidia for the development of a new range of multi-display embedded graphics cards. Purpose-built for high-density video walls. Leveraging Nvidia’s industry-renowned GPU technology, Matrox will design graphics innovations powered by a custom-built Quadro embedded GPU to accelerate graphics-intensive video wall applications in commercial and 24/7 critical environments.

“Matrox is thrilled to work alongside NVIDIA. The leader in GPU computing. To bring to market a new standard of high-density video walls This collaboration is yet another example of our commitment to expanding our video wall portfolio. While customers continue to benefit from our graphics expertise, world-class engineering, dedicated technical support, and long product life cycles.”

Matrox Announce Nvidia Partnership

The new series of single-slot graphics cards (based on the NVIDIA Quadro embedded GPUs) will power up to four synchronized 4K displays per card. While OEMs, system integrators, and AV installers can combine multiple cards to drive up to 16 displays from one system. HDCP is also supported for the playback of protected content across the video wall. In addition, the robust and field-proven Matrox PowerDesk desktop management software provides users with a comprehensive set of advanced tools. To easily configure and customize multi-display setups.

“Matrox is a leader in creating graphics-rich video walls that make an instant real-world impact with customers. The exceptional video playback performance, reliability, and longevity of the NVIDIA architecture makes it an ideal platform for the GPUs Matrox is developing for next-generation video walls.” – Scott Fitzpatrick, vice president of Quadro Product Marketing at Nvidia

What Do We Think?

I have to admit that it’s been a little while since I last heard of Matrox. I do, however, vaguely recall them providing the onboard graphics adaptor for my first PC. This, if nothing else, proves that they’ve been around for a long time and, based on that experience, this partnership should prove to be more than a little exciting.

