Maxsun Intel B460 Motherboard Images Leak

With various Intel motherboard designs due to release in the coming weeks (as part of the new Comet Lake-S CPU range), we will admit that most of the leak focus so far has been on the Z490 designs. If you do, therefore, want to see the plethora of information revealed surrounding those models, you can check out the link here!

In a report via Videocardz, however, the first images reportedly coming from an Intel B460 model have appeared online and it appears that Maxsun is the first manufacturer to slip through the NDA net!

Maxsun B460

In the leak, various images and promotional slides for the motherboard have been revealed. What is undoubtedly well tied into the Maxsun branding, however, is the semi-anime themed ‘covers’ to the motherboard which can be interchanged to suit your wishes. As above though, Maxsun has released various products on this theme in the past.

Specifically coming from Maxsun’s ‘iCraft’ series, aside from the aesthetic touches, the images indicate that this does seem to be a fairly standard M-ITX motherboard in terms of ports and connections. Put simply, despite it being the first look, we don’t have any in-depth details or specifications so you’ll have to make your own conclusions as to how good (or bad) this particular design might be.

What Do We Think?

It is understood that the Intel B460 platform will be looking to go toe-to-toe with AMD’s (long overdue) B550 platform and, admittedly, that naming does make things more a little confusing. It is, however, speculated that while the AMD boards will support PCI-E 4.0 (to a degree) and overclocking, these Intel B460 motherboards will not.

With these (and many more) B460 designs expected to arrive around the end of May, however, all we can see if that you should expect to see a lot more ‘leaks’ from these models in the coming weeks.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!