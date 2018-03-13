McAfee Warns Of Increased Major Security Threats

McAfee Warns About Cyber Security

Keeping your computer and relevant accounts protected can be tough business these days. It seems that no matter how hard the anti-virus companies try, the makers of malware are always one step ahead.

In a report via ITProPortal, however, it seems that McAfee (the company, not the man) has warned that they have seen a notable spike in malware and cybersecurity attacks.

Yes, the company

Firstly, yes, again, this is the company McAfee, not the man (John McAfee). There was a whole lawsuit about it so might as well make the distinction. The report has found that in Q4 2017, cybersecurity attacks rose by roughly 18%. It identified in the period nearly 500 new security attacks were launched every single minute. What is more concerning, however, is that this figure is based on known attacks.

In the report, McAfee (again, the company) has said: “Our research reveals a 211 per cent surge in disclosed security incidents against the healthcare industry last quarter. Healthcare organizations are a valuable target for cybercriminals who have set aside ethics in favor of profits, as they hold some very valuable personal data. Many incidents were caused by organizational failure to comply with security best practice or address is known vulnerabilities in medical software.”

Be vigilant!

With cyber attacks on the rise and in addition the spread of cryptocurrency mining, this is not the time to be any less vigilant about your home PC security. I have always been an advocate of the belief that the vast majority of security issues or ‘hacks’ a PC owner experiences is usually due to their own error, but with the way that threats are evolving, stating vigilant is clearly a sensible option.

What do you think? Surprised as the cyber attack rise? Think things will get better or worse in the future? In addition, do you use any anti-virus software? – Let us know in the comments!

