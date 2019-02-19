The Meater Means You’ll Never Overcook Again!

The Meater!

When it comes to cooking meat, such as chicken or a beef joint, getting the timing right is essential. If you overcook it, you lose all of the flavours and if you undercook it… well prepare to spend the night either on the toilet or in the emergency room. The ‘Meater’, however, is a smart product that looks to take all of the guesswork out of it.

If you are, therefore, in the mood for meat cooking precision with smart technology combined, then all this can be yours! Albeit, perhaps not at an affordable price.

How Does It Work?

The ‘Meater’ probe works by being fully inserted into whatever your cooking. From there, via an app on your smart device, you can set which meat you are cooking and from there the app will tell you a range of key information such as current temperature, ideal temperature and the amount of cooking time remaining/required.

The key features include:

The wireless meat thermometer allows you to prepare meat perfectly.

Easy to install and use: Connect the thermometer to your phone/tablet via Bluetooth.

You will receive a notification on your phone when the meat is ready.

Wireless and clear display. Meater has two sensors that monitor the temperature inside the meat and the room temperature.

The free smart app on iPhone and Android guides you through the cooking process step by step.

Box contents: 1 Meater temperature probe, 1 Meater charger, 1 AAA battery.

A Good Idea Or Over-Engineering?

In truth, while I’m sure my wife would absolutely love something like this, I’m not sure if it’s over-engineering a scientific solution to what many would call an art. Yes, nobody wants to eat raw or undercooked meat, but that’s how you get good at cooking. It’s called ‘trial and error’.

With its £89 price tag as well, while the concept is neat, I think I can live with my £10 temperature probe. It does the job. You can visit the official Amazon page for the ‘Meater’ via the link here!

