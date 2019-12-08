MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries Releases its Official Launch Trailer

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries Supports 4-Player Co-Op and Mods

Mechwarrior 5 has been in development for a very long time now. In fact, we first heard of the game back in 2016 and at that point, it was scheduled for release in mid-2018. It has, of course, long missed that date and was pushed back into 2019. Even then, the original September release date was kicked back into December. Yes, there have been a lot of delays.

Well, the good news is that on December 10th, Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries will finally arrive and, to get you a little hyped for it, the official ‘launch trailer‘ has just been released.

Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries

Admittedly, you probably have to be over a certain age to either know (or have played) a game from the Mechwarrior franchise. It has certainly been a long time now since the last game was released. 19 years just in case you were wondering.

So, what is the game all about? Well, put simply, you command a giant robot and your mission is to destroy other large robots and loot them for parts to upgrade your own. It is, of course, a lot more complicated than that, but that’s a pretty tidy summary.

The official game description reads:

“The year is 3015. Humanity has colonized thousands of systems across a vast region of space splintered by centuries of conflict. The battlefields of the future are dominated by MechWarriors, elite pilots of hulking machines of war known as BattleMechs. It is a lucrative time to be a mercenary.

A World of Destruction – Level entire cities and decimate armies of enemy forces while piloting hundreds of unique BattleMech variants.

Seek The Truth – Follow a path of interstellar intrigue in a quest for glory and revenge as the leader of a mercenary company reborn in the flames of near destruction.

The Merc Life – Manage the intricacies of running an expanding mercenary company, from the maintenance and acquisition of BattleMechs to the hiring of fellow MechWarriors.

Fight Together – Fight alongside your friends with four-player PvE co-op support.”

mechwarrior 5

Where Can I Get My Copy?

Releasing (at least initially) as a PC exclusive, Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries will launch on It’sDecember 10th. As to where you can get a copy, well… that might be a contentious subject for some of you. Yes, Mechwarrior 5 is a (yet another) Epic Games Store exclusive.

I have to admit, I’ve got one eye on this release and will (more than likely) be giving it a go. If, for no other reason, than just to tickle my nostalgia gaming bones a little. I’m ready to jet pack up into the sky, land breaking off at least 1 leg and from there fighting my way to glory!

You can check out the official Epic Games Store website for Mechwarrior 5 via the link here! What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

