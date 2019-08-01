MechWarrior 5 Only Saw 700 Refund Requests On Epic Games

A little over a week ago it was confirmed that MechWarrior 5 had been delayed (again) until December. As part of the announcement, however, Piranha games confirmed that the PC version would be released as an Epic Games Store exclusive. The mildly good news was that refunds would be offered to those who had a problem with it. Which, based on our comments, was rather a lot.

In a report via DSOGaming, however, Piranha Games has confirmed that despite 20,000 pre-orders in place, only 700 people actually applied for one. Well, at least on day one.

MechWarrior 5 Saw Few Refund Requests Despite Epic Games Exclusive

Now, admittedly, Piranha Games did only go as far as to say that only 700 people requested a refund within the first 24 hours. As such, the number now is probably higher, but substantially so? We doubt it.

Although no exact figures have been given as to the current level of refund requests, it’s suspected to be no higher than 1,000-1,500. A number that would only represent 5%-7.5% of the entire pre-orders placed. Certainly nowhere near as high as many might have thought based on the community feedback.

What Do We Think?

While we appreciate that many people hate the Epic Games Store platform, frankly we don’t really have a problem with it. In fact, we sometimes fail to understand the sheer hatred some people have for it. Yes, it has problems, but there’s nothing here that Steam didn’t have when they first started!

If these figures are, however, indicative of attitudes, it would be interesting to see just how many really have gone so far as to request their money back. Clearly though, not as many as you might have thought!

What do you think? Are you looking forward to MechWarrior 5? Did you have this on pre-order? In addition, did you request a refund? – Let us know in the comments!