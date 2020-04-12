Mechwarrior 5 Update Adds Realtime DXR Ray Tracing

Mechwarrior 5 was released late last year and while the game hasn’t necessarily had the overwhelming impact Piranha Games would’ve hoped for, it has gained itself a solid fan base! If nothing else, it’s a great bit of disposable fun for the casual gamer! Well, for those of you who can get over it being an Epic Games Store exclusive.

Since it was originally revealed, however, it was long touted by Nvidia as being one of their RTX-enabled games. In other words, it would support DLSS and ray-tracing effects which, when the game launched, neither of which was included. Albeit, DLSS did come eventually, but until now, there was no real-time raytracing!

Well, in that regard, there is some good news. In a report via DSOGaming, the latest update has officially added ray tracing to Mechwarriors 5!

Mechwarrior 5 Adds Ray Tracing Support!

With this new option available, gamer’s should find that the next time they go to launch Mechwarrior 5, the Epic Games Store will prompt them to make the update to the latest version. It does, however, come with a moderate proviso.

While real-time ray tracing has been added to the game, it is only in a ‘beta’ version. As such, while you can enable it, don’t expect it to run 100% perfectly.

What Do We Think?

We’ve said it on more than a few occasions now, but with Nvidia introducing RTX graphics cards back in 2018, there is still only relatively few games that use it and even less that has gotten the best from it. With this update added to Mechwarrior 5, however, it is at least another step in the right direction. So, if you have a ray tracing capable graphics card, and Mechwarrior 5, you’ll undountedly want to be checking this out!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!