Mega Man Maker 1.3 Out Now – Adds MM4 and MM5 Content

Mega Man Maker is back with another version, just three months after releasing version 1.2. The latest update adds the assets from Mega Man 4 and Mega Man 5. Furthermore, Proto man and Bass are new playable characters as well.

The project started out as an off-shoot of the Mario Maker project. Although the nature of CAPCOM‘s Rockman (as it is originally named) gameplay mechanics lends itself fairly well to the idea. Luckily, CAPCOM is much more lenient when it comes to fan-made projects so this one does not seem to be in any danger of getting a takedown notice any time soon.

The application has been in development since September 2016 as a single-person project. It has since grown significantly since. They eventually plan to include assets up to Mega Man 7 onward.

What Can Players Do With the Mega Man Maker?

Aside from creating their own levels, players can also share these with others. This concept is a great idea to keep the game going, similarly implemented in Valve’s Portal games for instance. It enables those who are not creative enough to create levels to participate.

To download the latest version, follow this link and click on the ‘download latest version’ link.

