MEP’s Vote To Place Ban On Killer Robots

There are many people out there who feel that when the human apocalypse comes, it will either be robots or AI. At the very least, many suspect they’ll have a ‘hand’ in it. There has, however, been growing evidence that many countries may have been looking into the deployment of robotic soldiers on the battlefield.

These countries include Russia and most recently North Korea.

In a report via the BBC though, the European Parliament has voted for a resolution to look to place an international ban on the use of robot soldiers.

Bleep Bloop Shoot!

Just to be clear, the European Parliament has not placed an international ban on robots. That power is well beyond their capabilities. What they have done instead, however, is voted that an international proposal should be made for their banning. It’s basically a vote to say that they approve the pursuit of it.

Bodil Valero, security policy spokeswoman for the EU Parliament’s Greens/EFA Group has said: “Autonomous weapons systems must be banned internationally. The power to decide over life and death should never be taken out of human hands and given to machines.”

Will It Happen?

At this point, it’s hard to say. There is, of course, a lot of value in an army that can fight 24-hours a day, be mass manufactured and easily replaced. There are, however, a lot of other concerns surrounding. For example, a robot would clearly just follow orders and ethics would be out of the window. In addition, you’d only need 1 crackpot with an army to rule millions.

Such things would be highly tempting to the more insane amongst us.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!