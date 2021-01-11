Metacritic Reveals it’s Highest Rated Games of 2020

Metacritic is perhaps one of the best websites to go to if you want to know if a video game is, generally speaking, any good or not. Combining both critic and fan reviews, if a game has a high rating there, you probably know it’s going to at least be decent. – With 2020 having come to a close, however, Metacritic has compiled a list of the top games released for practically every platform over the year!

Let us, therefore, take a quick look and see if there’s something we agree, disagree with, or perhaps should put on our gaming shopping list! – Oh, and just to clarify, a game being on the list (and this is specifically for older consoles) doesn’t necessarily mean it came out this year.

PS5

Demon’s Souls – 92 Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition – 88 Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate – 87 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – 85 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – 84 Overcooked! All You Can Eat – 84 Astro’s Playroom – 83 WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship – 83 Planet Coaster: Console Edition – 81 DIRT 5 – 80

PS4

Persona 5 – 95 The Last of Us Part II – 93 Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition – 93 Dreams – 89 Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – 89 Pistol Whip – 88 Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition – 88 Final Fantasy VII Remake – 87 DOOM Eternal – 87 Spelunky 2 – 87

Xbox Series X/S

Tetris Effect: Connected – 88 Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition – 84 Planet Coaster: Console Edition – 84 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – 84 Yakuza: Like a Dragon – 83 Gears Tactics – 82 DIRT 5 – 81 Immortals: Fenyx Rising – 80 NBA 2K21 – 80 Observer: System Redux – 78

Xbox One

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition – 91 F1 2020 – 91 Ori and the Will of the Wisps – 90 Yakuza 0 – 90 Yakuza: Like a Dragon – 89 DOOM Eternal – 88 Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – 88 Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition – 87 Huntdown – 87 Planet Coaster: Console Edition – 85

Nintendo Switch

Hades – 93 Ori and the Will of the Wisps – 93 Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 90 Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition – 89 A Short Hike – 88 Super Mega Baseball 3 – 87 Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition – 87 Streets of Rage 4 – 87 Huntdown – 86 Heroes of Hammerwatch – Ultimate Edition – 85

Metacritic – What Do You Think?

Admittedly, Metacritic does have its flaws with the rating system and particularly so when you have professional review waxing lyrical over somethings fans are no where near enthusiastic about, but what do you think? – Are there any games you think are missed from the top 10 here? – Let us know in the comments!

Oh, and you can check out the full list (which ranks the top 50 games for each platform) via the Metacritic website here!