Metal Gear Doom – An Awesome Modded Mash-Up

If you’ve managed to squeeze every drop of content out of a video game but still want more, then sooner or later the modding community is going to provide you with something to bring you a fresh new perspective (and a lot more playtime) on it! That is, after all, what the modding community does!

With a video released from a new ‘Metal Gear Doom’ mash-up, however, this certainly looks to be a modding mix-up made in gaming heaven!

Metal Gear Doom

Now, we should start by noting that “AutumnAPM” the creator of the mod, is not going for a full-blown remake of Metal Gear Solid within the classic Doom engine. He is, instead, looking to take inspiration from both games to give you a whole new experience.

In other words, you can fully expect to see both Doom and Metal Gear Solid features in the final version of this mod but with a combination of elements from both games. For example, a Doom-style combat system but with the collection elements required to open doors and such from Metal Gear Solid.

So, with this in mind, the final version could very well prove to be more difficult than both of the original games!

Where Can I Try It Out?

To play to mod, you will need a copy of Doom 2. If you do, however, already have that, then you can download a brief demo of ‘Metal Gear Doom’ via the link here! – Please note again though, this is only a demo version of it.

When completed, “AutumnAPM” plans for the mod to have 5 main levels, 3 secret levels, as well as including 3 “VR missions” (presumably as a throwback to the ‘Metal Gear Solid: VR Missions’ spin-off game). So, try the demo if you can, but rest assured that the final version is probably going to be amazingly better!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!