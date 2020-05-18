Metal Gear Doom – An Awesome Modded Mash-Up

/ 15 mins ago
metal gear doom

If you’ve managed to squeeze every drop of content out of a video game but still want more, then sooner or later the modding community is going to provide you with something to bring you a fresh new perspective (and a lot more playtime) on it! That is, after all, what the modding community does!

With a video released from a new ‘Metal Gear Doom’ mash-up, however, this certainly looks to be a modding mix-up made in gaming heaven!


16/5/2020 M01 finished (for now) – Mod DB

Metal Gear Doom

Now, we should start by noting that “AutumnAPM” the creator of the mod, is not going for a full-blown remake of Metal Gear Solid within the classic Doom engine. He is, instead, looking to take inspiration from both games to give you a whole new experience.

In other words, you can fully expect to see both Doom and Metal Gear Solid features in the final version of this mod but with a combination of elements from both games. For example, a Doom-style combat system but with the collection elements required to open doors and such from Metal Gear Solid.

So, with this in mind, the final version could very well prove to be more difficult than both of the original games!

metal gear doom

Where Can I Try It Out?

To play to mod, you will need a copy of Doom 2. If you do, however, already have that, then you can download a brief demo of ‘Metal Gear Doom’ via the link here! – Please note again though, this is only a demo version of it.

When completed, “AutumnAPM” plans for the mod to have 5 main levels, 3 secret levels, as well as including 3 “VR missions” (presumably as a throwback to the ‘Metal Gear Solid: VR Missions’ spin-off game). So, try the demo if you can, but rest assured that the final version is probably going to be amazingly better!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

Topics: , , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

    Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Reddit RSS

  • Latest Video

  • Features

    Computex CES
    Fun ReadsWhat We Know So Far

  • Poll

    How many cores will AMD's next line of CPUs have?

    View Results

  • Archives


Send this to a friend