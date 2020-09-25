Metal Gear Solid 1 & 2 Are OUT NOW on PC!

Yesterday, we reported on rumors (just rumors) that Konami might have been preparing to release a port of Metal Gear Solid 1 & 2 for the PC. At the time, it certainly sounded interesting albeit we only treated it as a bit of throw away news as the prospect of it happening any time soon seemed pretty slim. It was, at the risk of repeating myself, just a rumor based solely on an age application made in Taiwan.

Well, how wrong were we though?! – Following an update to the GOG.com website, Metal Gear, Metal Gear Solid, and Metal Gear Solid 2 are available, RIGHT NOW, to buy and play on PC!

Metal Gear Solid Has Arrived!

Nope, this isn’t some kind of early out of season April Fools joke. A check of the GOG.com website clearly shows that three of the original Metal Gear games are available to buy and play on PC right now! – Although (sadly) not offered in a bundle, you can still pick them up for what I think is a very reasonable price!

Metal Gear – £4.79

Metal Gear Solid – £7.19

Metal Gear Solid 2 – £7.19

If you want to learn more (and who knows, maybe buy your copies) you can check out the official GOG.com website via the link here!

The Good News Does Not End There

In addition to the report we made yesterday, we can also confirm that the Castlevania/Contra bundle has also been released and can be purchased for £4.79. – You can check that out specifically via the link here!

Yes, the games may be old, and in truth, we wouldn’t advise you to expect any more modern optimization beyond the fact that they will all be capable of running on modern hardware and specifically Windows 10. This is, however, without a doubt one of the best early Christmas presents fans of retro-gaming could’ve asked for!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!