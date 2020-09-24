Metal Gear Solid 1 & 2 May be Heading to PC!

Despite its popularity on consoles (and particularly the earlier gen PlayStation’s) ‘Metal Gear’ is a franchise that largely hasn’t received that much attention on the PC. Yes, a lot of the more modern releases have made the transition, but in terms of the earlier titles, the only one ever officially released was a somewhat shoddy (and surprisingly little known) port of the original Metal Gear Solid. And before you go looking, that PC version of MGS has never been available to purchase digitally. Well, not legally at any rate.

Following a report via Gematsu, however, it seems that a lot of Konami’s classic video games may finally be heading to the PC and yes, this includes Metal Gear Solid 1 and 2!

Metal Gear Is Coming to PC?

In a formal submission to the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee, Konami has issues two ‘collector’ bundles including some of their biggest titles that never officially arrived on the PC. The first one includes specific references (including supporting images) for the original Metal Gear (released on the NES), Metal Gear Solid, and Metal Gear Solid 2.

The other bundle focuses on Castlevania and Contra which will include: Castlevania, Castlevania 2 Simon’s Quest, Castlevania 3 Dracula’s Curse, Contra, and Super Contra.

We should note as well, this isn’t just idle speculation or wishful thinking. Konami may not be that apparently interested in making new games at the moment, but they do seem ready here to re-release some of their biggest classics!

What Do We Know?

In terms of both of the releases, although pending confirmation, it doesn’t appear that we can expect any of the titles (from either bundle) to get anything overly new in terms of updated graphics or presentation. In a nutshell, they do appear to all just be PC ready ports of the original games in practically their original states. With the aforementioned images supporting the age rating applications, it seems that both of these bundles are 90% likely to release on PC before the end of this year! So, while it will not officially be the PC debut of Metal Gear Solid 1, it will be the first time that Metal Gear Solid 2 will see the shores of desktop gaming!

No, it’s not the original trilogy, it’s not remastered, and more than anything, I think I’d most love to see a remastered MGS4 brought to the PC. Will I be grabbing these games if/as/when they do land on PC though? You’re damn right I will!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!