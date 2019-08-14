Metal Gear Solid 4 is Now Running on PC in RPCS3

For reasons I have yet to determine, it seems that some people didn’t like Metal Gear Solid 4. Now, I can certainly understand that opinion of the fifth game which was great right up until the point that it wasn’t, but overall I would happily put MGS4 alongside the prior 3 releases from the franchise. The chances of it ever actually getting a PC release, however, are slim to zilch. I mean, we can but hope, but don’t hold your breath about it either.

Following the release of a new video, however, there is a way to (sort of) play it. Following the latest update to the highly popular PS3 emulator (RPCS3) Metal Gear Solid 4 is now officially playable. Well… just barely.

Metal Gear Solid 4 is Running on RPCS3

So, with RPCS3 being around for more than a little while, you might be wondering ‘what’s so special about this?’. Well, put simply, Metal Gear Solid 4 has proven to be a stubborn bugger to emulate. In fact, this revelation has even come as something of a surprise of the developers who, when releasing the latest version of RPCS3, didn’t expect this game to actually be playable now!

More than this, however, with the doors open, they may also have found a way to successfully bypass the games 30fps lock.

What Do We Think?

While I’d love to have an official MGS4 release on PC, I’d be more than happy to play a decent emulation of it. While we are, clearly, still a long way off that point, this is still something of a significant milestone.

With Metal Gear Solid 4 now playable, people are really going to be looking to get this running as best as possible and, in addition, adding some features not seen in the original release.

What do you think? Have you ever used the RPCS3 emulator? – Let us know in the comments!