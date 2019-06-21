Metal Gear Solid Gets Fantastic 4K AI Upscale Treatment

Metal Gear Solid

In terms of classic video games, there are few that are still so relevant (and loved) than the original Metal Gear Solid. These days, however, the graphics look more than a little dated, albeit it is still amazingly fun to play.

Following the release of a new video, however, modder ‘tophergopher1’, has utilised the ERSGAN AI to successfully upscale the game to 4K resolution and, quite frankly, it looks absolutely amazing!

AI Enhanced

ERSGAN (Enhanced Super-Resolution Generative Adversarial Networks) is an AI which has been specifically used to upscale the game. No human intervention was used in the graphics. Everything you see in the video below was improved based almost entirely on the AI. What are you waiting for?!… Don’t just stand there! Watch it!

Before you go rushing to try this mod for yourself, however, there is something of a catch. This isn’t from the original PlayStation version. It instead has used the Gamecube ‘Metal Gear Solid Twin Snakes’ release which is arguably the ‘definitive’ version.

What Do We Think?

Frankly, it’s fantastic seeing so many games get this sort of true upscale treatment and the utilisation of AI is clearly a hugely advantageous way to not only achieve it but to also get results as excellent as this.

The main key benefit is clearly a relatively easy way to make older video games (that are suffering the test of time) to look good in a modern setting. As such, who knows, maybe we’ll start seeing these packs eventually hit gaming releases as an update.

For more information of ERSGAN, you can check out this Reddit post here!

What do you think? Impressed with the work here?