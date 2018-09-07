Metal Gear Solid Intro Recreated In Unreal Engine 4

It’s hard to believe, but Metal Gear Solid is now 20 years old. I daresay many of you reading this might not have even been born when this came out. There’s a depressing thought to make me feel even older than I actually am. With no HD remaster looking likely for this game though, one fan has (partially) decided to take matters into their own hands.

Erasmus Brosdau has posted a video using the Unreal Engine 4 in which he has attempted to recreate the entire introduction to the game. In truth, it looks pretty awesome!

Infiltrate Shadow Moses

The video shows Snake getting loaded into the torpedo tube before he’s blasted towards Shadow Moses Island. The recreation itself is very faithful to the original, albeit looks a lot more polished.

While I do love the video, it does also make me feel a little bit sad. I mean, are we ever going to get a remaster of the original game?

Why Won’t They Remaster The Original?

If Capcoms remake of Resident Evil 2 has shown us anything, it’s that it’s possible to take a dated IP and release it as something brand new and exciting. Admittedly, remaking Metal Gear Solid would be quite a task, there would literally be nothing of the original that was reusable. Even the music is low quality based on modern standards. If Capcom can do it though, why not Konami?

I’d love for this to happen, but I suspect that it never will. Albeit, the last time I said something like this the game in question was announced within 24 hours… Here’s hoping!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!