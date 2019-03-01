MetallicGear Announces New Skiron Fan Series

Affordable Fan Options from MetallicGear

Case manufacturer MetallicGear is finally launching their new Skiron fan series.

They first previewed the new product at CES 2019, offering both 120mm or 140mm regular black and RGB LED lit variants. Metallicgear even offers two further different options for both analog and digital addressable RGB.

The analog version being limited to a single fan for all the LEDs inside the hub at the same time. Meanwhile, the digital RGB version can have a different colour for each LED light.

Each fan comes with built-in noise dampeners on the mounting holes.

Additionally, the fan blade design itself allow for high airflow while not being very loud. Not that users need to run them at full speed all the time. With the Pulse-Width Modulation (PWM), the fan ramps up or down automatically when attached to a 4-pin motherboard fan header.

How Much are These MetallicGear Skiron Fans?

The 120mm Skiron starts at just $6.99 USD and the 140mm version at $7.99. Jumping up to the analog RGB versions puts the price at $14.99 (120mm) and $15.99 (140mm).

Lastly, the digital RGB versions only cost a bit more at $16.99 for the 120mm version and $17.99 for the 140mm version.