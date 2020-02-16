Metro Exodus Finally Lands on Steam – And With a Nice Discount

It was a cause of much chagrin for fans of Metro Exodus when it was announced, shortly before release, that the game would initially be offered on PC exclusively on the Epic Games Store platform.

How late in the day was this decision? Well, late enough that the PC cases had already been produced. As such, a rather crude sticker had to be added to cover up the Steam logo.

The good news is though that if you have been waiting patiently for this to come off the Epic Games Store, then Metro Exodus is now finally available on Steam. Better still, it’s been given a pretty healthy discount!

“Just put a sticker over it”

Metro Exodus Arrives on Steam!

With the exclusive deal lasting a year, while Metro Exodus isn’t exactly that fresh anymore, I daresay many of you will (who haven’t played it yet) will still be interested in giving it a go. As such, with it currently on sale for just £20.99, it’s a great time to grab your copy from Steam!

Remember as well, this is one of the (relatively few) games that actually offers support for RTX. You know, ray tracing and DLSS seen in Nvidia’s 20XX graphics cards!

Where Can I Learn More?

If you’re interested in getting your copy on Steam, then a quick search in the app should put you on the product page. Failing which, you can always check the online Steam gaming page via the link here!

With a hefty discount on the game (and its DLC packs), it’s a great way to kick-off Metro Exodus. With it finally breaking the ‘shackles’ of the Epic Games Store, however, it’s going to be interesting to see what the initial sales are like!

What do you think? Are you going to grab your copy? – Let us know in the comments!