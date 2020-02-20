Metro Exodus Gets off to A Strong Start on Steam

Earlier this month we saw the end of the year’s exclusivity deal with the Epic Games Store and, as such, Metro Exodus was finally landing on Steam. We did, however, wonder exactly what the initial sales figures would be like? You know, from those masses of people who claimed that they would wait until it came off the EGS.

Well, in a report via GamesIndustry, it seems pretty clear that some people did wait. How do we know this? Well, initial sales figures have been, and there are no other words for it, surprisingly excellent!

Metro Exodus Has a Strong Start on Steam

In the report, Embracer Group CEO Lars Wingefors has confirmed that initial sales of Metro Exodus on Steam have been really good! Just how well? Well, conservative estimates are suggesting that around 200,000 copies were sold within the first couple of days.

While this may be indicative of the people waiting for this to land on Steam, the truth is that the huge launch sale probably also played a pretty significant factor!

What Do We Think?

Despite the early positive sales on Steam, it shouldn’t overlook the fact that Metro Exodus still proved to be very successful in its time of the Epic Games Store. As such, we can probably expect, throughout 2020, to continue to see a number of major releases continuing to go exclusive on the platform.

For the moment, at least, Metro Exodus is on Steam, it’s doing well. The only bad news is that the launch sale has now ended!

