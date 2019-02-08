Metro Exodus Going Big With RTX Features on Launch

Metro Exodus Going Big

It looks like the hype train is leaving the station and steaming right towards you with Metro Exodus onboard. Nvidia has now officially confirmed they’re working with 4A games. I mean, we knew that anyway. However, we now know that DLSS or Deep Learning Super Sampling for the acronym haters, as well as Ray Tracing, are coming.

At Launch?

Well, it certainly seems that way. I may or may not have a copy of the game right now, and some drivers that do all of the above. Will they be ready for consumers on launch day? It certainly seems that way, but we shall see! What I do expect, at a minimum, is Ray Tracing, and perhaps DLSS will quickly follow behind it.

4K?

Well, we know DLSS should be ready for 4K, although we need confirmation if that’ll also work on 1440p displays.

About Damn Time!

It really is, RTX got off to a slow launch. However, Nvidia created the problem, now developers are creating the solution. It will take time, it is coming, and it’ll be epic. Now, I wonder what the hell happened to Shadow of the Tomb Raiders RTX drivers…

Show Me!

Want to see what RTX Ray Tracing looks like in Metro Exodus? Check out the preview trailer below. All eyes on next week, as we should have some special feature ready for launch day. Sit tight folks!