Metro Exodus is Now an EPIC Games Store Exclusive PC Game

Deep Silver and EPIC Games Partner Up

In a surprising turn of events, Deep Silver is announcing that Metro Exodus is now an EPIC Games Store exclusive. That means EPIC’s platform is the only place to get the Metro Exodus on PC. Moreover, it means that it will not be able for purchase anymore via Steam.

“Metro Exodus is amazing and is deservedly one of the most anticipated PC titles of 2019,” said Tim Sweeney, founder and CEO of Epic. “We are partnering with Deep Silver to launch Metro Exodus, underpinned by Epic’s marketing support and commitment to offering an 88% revenue split, enabling game creators to further reinvest in building great games and improving the economics of game stores for everybody.”

Dr. Klemens Kundratitz, CEO at Deep Silver echoes the sentiment. “Epic’s generous revenue terms are a game changer that will allow publishers to invest more into content creation, or pass on savings to the players. By teaming up with Epic we will be able to invest more into the future of Metro and our ongoing partnership with series developer 4A Games, to the benefit of our Metro fans.”

What About Those Who Pre-Ordered Metro Exodus via Steam?

Thankfully, those who pre-ordered the game via Valve’s platform will still get their digital copy. Furthermore, they will be able to download DLCs via Steam in the future. They just cannot buy it anymore from that platform.

At the time of writing this article (11PM BST), both the regular and Gold Edition version are still available for pre-order via Steam. However, Valve has posted the following statement on the Metro Exodus page:

“We think the decision to remove the game is unfair to Steam customers, especially after a long pre-sale period. We apologize to Steam customers that were expecting it to be available for sale through the February 15th release date. But we were only recently informed of the decision and given limited time to let everyone know.”

To further entice gamers to buy via the EPIC Games store, they are currently offering a $10 USD discount to the base price. Effectively lowering the pre-order price to just $49 USD. The same goes for the Gold Edition, which normally retails for $84 USD. It is available via EPIC for just $74 USD.