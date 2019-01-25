Metro Exodus Needs Core i9 + RTX 2080 Ti for 4K UHD @ 60FPS

Can Your System Run Metro Exodus?

The sequel to Metro Last Light, Metro Exodus was initially unveiled at E3 during the Microsoft press briefing two years ago now. The game of course takes inspiration from the best-selling novels by Dmitry Glukhovksy like the previous Metro titles.

Players flee the shattered ruins of dead Moscow and embark on an epic, continent-spanning journey across post-apocalyptic Russia. Players explore the Russian wilderness in vast, non-linear levels. This adventure spans an entire year through spring, summer and autumn to the depths of nuclear winter.

Just because this is the first time a Metro game is simultaneously coming out to consoles and PC, it doesn’t mean 4A Games has forgotten PC players. In fact, 4A Games has released a new detailed breakdown of PC system requirements for optimal gameplay. Specifically, informing players how to get 30fps at 1080p, as well as how to get 60fps at 1080p, 1440p and 4K UHD.

What Kind of Hardware Do You Need to Run Metro Exodus Smoothly?

The PC hardware performance requirements is put into four tiers: minimum, recommended and high. The minimum uses the LOW graphics settings preset and guarantees 1080p @ 30 fps. It only needs a 2GB VRAM video card such as a GTX 670, GTX 1050 or a Radeon HD 7870. It is also possible to run it Windows 7, and 8 with DirectX 11.

Getting to the 1080p @ 60fps threshold with a HIGH preset setting on the other hand requires a more powerful GPU. Users will need at least 8GB of VRAM with either GTX 1070, RTX 2060 or AMD’s RX Vega 56. CPU requirements also jump from a Core i5-4440 to an Intel Core i7-4770K.

For users targeting 1440p @ 60fps on ULTRA preset, a GTX 1080 Ti, RTX 2070 or AMD RX Vega 64 is required. System RAM also jumps from the minimum 8GB to 16GB, while the VRAM requirement stays at 8GB. CPU requirement jumps significantly up to an Intel Core i7-8700K which is surprisingly steep.

Lastly, for users who want to truly max out with the EXTREME preset on 4K UHD @ 60fps, it would require an Intel Core i9-9900K and an RTX 2080 Ti with 11GB VRAM.

Note that Windows 10 Build 1809 or newer and DirectX 12 is necessary for RTX features.

What About RTX Performance?

For now, these are strictly the performance without the NVIDIA exclusive RTX features. 4A Games promises to release more information on hardware requirements and performance of this feature in the near future.