Metro Exodus PC Copies Show Steam Logo Covered Up

Metro Exodus

Being one of the few major releases to really push the boat out in terms of the Nvidia RTX features, Metro Exodus is currently one of the biggest ‘buzz’ games on the market. We have, in fact, already run very extensive testing of the game’s performance. You can read more about that via the link here!

In terms of the PC release, however, it was something of a surprise move when Deep Silver make the 11th-hour decision to switch the game from Steam to Epic Games. With the Epic Games store offering much more favourable commission rates, the decision itself wasn’t weird, but the lateness certainly was unexpected. This did, however, create a difficult problem. With all of the game cases created, as you might expect, they all carried the Steam logo.

Well, in a report via PCGamesN, an embarrassing but notable change has been spotted. Namely, that the Steam logo has been rather crudely replaced with an ‘Epic Games Store‘ sticker.

Epic Games Wins Again!

This isn’t the first instance of a major developer choosing to abandon Steam for the Epic Games Store. In fact, considering that the store was only created last November, it has already managed to garner a lot of support. Both from the gaming community and developers. Steam certainly isn’t ‘dying out’ based on the new competition. I can, however, pretty much guarantee that if you don’t have the Epic Games Store app installed now, you almost certainly will before the end of the year.

What do you think? Where will the Epic Games Store be (in comparison to Steam) by the end of the year? Can it grow to be bigger? – Let us know in the comments!