Micron Announces the 2200 PCIe NVMe SSD Series

In-House Controller Plus 3D TLC

Micron is expanding their storage portfolio further with the announcement of the new 2200 SSD series. Unlike the 1300 series announced several weeks ago, the 2200 series uses the speedier PCIe 3.0×4 NVMe instead of SATA.

Also unlike the 1300 series, the 2200 series uses 64-layer 3D TLC NAND instead of the new 96-layer 3D TLC. It uses an in-house designed drive controller and firmware, offering capacities of 256GB, 512GB and 1TB.

Aside from the secure firmware, it has AES XTS-256-bit encryption with Opal 2.0 standards for self-encryption. Micron is also offering a non self-encrypting variant in all three capacities.

How Well Does the Micron 2200 SSD Perform?

In terms of performance, expect up to 3,000MB/s sequential read speeds and up to 1,600MB/s sequential writes. Random read IOPS is up to 240K, with the random write IOPS reaching 210K.

As for endurance, the 256GB has a 75TBW, while the 512GB has a 150TBW. Lastly, the 1TB version is good for up to 300TB. All three with a MTTF of 2 million hours.

Curiously, both performance and endurance does not seem to stack up against top competitor NVMe drives. In fact, the endurance is lower than their mainstream Crucial MX500 SSDs which are good for up to 360TBW on the 1TB version.

How Much are these 2200 Series Drives?

Micron did not reveal any pricing information at this time.