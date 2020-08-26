Micron Announces the Crucial X6 Portable SSD

Crucial, Micron’s global consumer brand of memory and storage has today announced the new Crucial X6 portable solid-state drive (SSD). This new transportable, ultra-sleek drive expands the company’s award-winning SSD portfolio and offers more value, capacity, and performance options, making it perfect for customers who require instant access to all their digital content.

Crucial X6 Portable SSD

The Crucial X6 delivers impressive performance in a size comparable to most wireless earbud cases and weighs less than a set of keys. It is available in capacities up to 2 TB to provide flexible storage solutions based on user needs, without the security risks that come with cloud storage. With read speeds up to 540 MB/s, this tiny drive performs 3.8 times faster than most portable hard drives. The Crucial X6 is durable too; it is drop-proof up to 6.5 feet and resistant to shock, vibration, and extreme temperatures.

The X6 is compatible with the latest USB-C devices: PC, Mac, iPad Pro, Android, and more. When used with the Crucial USB-C to USB-A adapter, the X6 also works with PS4, Xbox One, and other USB-A devices. This lightweight drive is an ideal solution for storing massive photo libraries, files, games, and movie collections in a compact, portable device.

Where Can I Learn More?

All Crucial SSDs are designed and built with the same Micron quality and engineering innovation that has produced some of the world’s most advanced memory and storage technologies for more than 40 years. Additionally, award-winning Crucial SSDs undergo thousands of hours of Micron pre-release validation and extensive qualification testing before market release.

If you do, therefore, want to learn more about this new release, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

