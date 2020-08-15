Micron Confirms (Some) Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Specs

We’re going to start off by confirming that the title isn’t a typo. Yes, we’ve heard more than a few rumors to suggest that Nvidia is indeed planning on launching an RTX 3090 graphics card. Exactly what it will truly represent, however, has remained something of a mystery. Will it be a replacement branding for the 3080 Ti? – No, that doesn’t seem likely. Is it the official codename for the new ‘Titan’? – Possibly, but even then it doesn’t entirely make sense!

Following a report via Videocardz, however, Micron has not only seemingly confirmed the existence of the Nvidia RTX 3090, but they have also provided a list of partial specifications for it!

Nvidia RTX 3090

Admittedly, the chart below doesn’t exactly tell us a lot about what level of performance we can expect from this new graphics card. The most interesting aspect, however, is that the information suggests that the Nvidia RTX 3090 will break the 1 TB/s bandwidth barrier.

With this speed, it is being very strongly suggested that this graphics card will utilize GDDR6X VRAM, and, in addition, it will also have around 5248 CUDA cores of performance power!

What Do We Think?

As we said earlier, it’s still a pretty huge mystery as to where the Nvidia RTX 3090 will actually sit in terms of comparative levels of performance. I mean, the most obvious suggestion is that it will be a stronger performer than the 3080 Ti, but there’s something about that conclusion that just doesn’t seem quite right!

With Nvidia expected to formally launch the RTX 3090 on September 1st, however, we don’t have much longer to go before we find out for certain! At the time of writing, however, I think it more than likely that this is going to be the replacement Titan.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!