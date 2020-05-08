Microsoft Confirms Over 140 Developers Working on Xbox Series X Games

xbox series x

With both the Xbox Series X and PS5 expected to release before the end of the year, while there is plenty of speculation over just how easy it’s going to be to get one of those systems. Another concern, however, has fallen on exactly how many games are going to be ready for their respective launch days. An issue that’s particularly compounded with the current level of COVID-19 isolation that has been affecting businesses around the world!

In a report via Inside Xbox, however, while Microsoft hasn’t gone as far as to nail down any further launch titles, what they have done is to reveal that over 140 developers are currently designing games set to be released on the console!

Xbox Series X

A quick look shows some pretty huge names on the list and if they are all working on Xbox Series X games, it certainly shows a lot of promise for the medium-term success of the console. The main factor, however, will still boil down to how many titles will be available on launch day.

Put simply, despite so many developers being on board, they still have to actually finish whatever they’re working on and while we can likely expect to see a decent number of ‘ports’ within the first few months, consumers are going to be more anxious to hear about the ‘new things’ that are on the way.

What Do We Think?

With the PS5 and Xbox Series X expected to launch around November, put simply, we’d be surprised if there was more than 20-25 games available on those systems before the end of the year. Well, games that would at least be worth talking about!

While this list from Microsoft is, therefore, encouraging, let us not overlook the possibility that this might be a little preemptive soothing to the fact that when the Xbox Series X lands, it might not have that many AAA-games for the first 3-6 months of its life. That’s not a criticism either, just the reality of the effect COVID-19 has had on the industry as a whole!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

