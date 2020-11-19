Microsoft Accidentally Reveals the Far Cry 6 Release Date?

/ 12 mins ago
far cry 6

Following the official reveal of Far Cry 6 a few months back, while we knew that the game was scheduled for a 2021 release, in terms of a specific date, Ubisoft wasn’t yet willing to tell us anything concrete. – Following a Twitter post by user ‘@Wario64‘, however, it seems that the Microsoft Xbox Live store may have just accidentally let the cat out of the bag!

Far Cry 6 Release Date Leaks?

As part of the official pre-order website on the Xbox Live store platform, it has been found that the listing is now providing a release date of May 25th, 2021. – Now it should be noted that this is not an officially confirmed release date. Put simply, it may have just been a placeholder to ensure the listing went live semi-correctly.

Based on the information revealed so far about the game, however, a release in May does kind of feel about right in terms of what we were expecting. Particularly since it’s originally planned February date was pushed back (by an undisclosed figure) by Ubisoft.

What Do We Think?

Until Ubisoft confirms the new release date for Far Cry 6, take this ‘leak’ as indicative, but not conclusive. In terms of when we can expect something firm in that regard though, we would expect Ubisoft to say something around the beginning of the year. Albeit, with the on-going COVID-19 situation, don’t be too surprised if this game gets pushed back further as many developers around the world struggle with the balance of efficiency, time frames, and many staff members working from home!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

