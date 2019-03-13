Microsoft Adds Core i5+16GB RAM Option for Surface Devices

For Surface Pro 6 and Surface Laptop 2 Business Users

Microsoft is expanding their Surface laptop for business offerings with a new Intel Core i5 with 16GB RAM configuration. Previously, Microsoft only offered the 16GB RAM option with the Core i7 CPUs. Whereas Core i5 versions were previously limited to just 8GB RAM.

Along with this configuration is 256GB of storage for both Surface Pro 6 and Surface Laptop 2.

Availability begins this month, although it will only be available in the US or Canada at the time being. Moreover, Microsoft also did not clarify whether these changes will be seen in retail channels as well. Or whether these are strictly for business clients.

How Much are These 16GB RAM + Core i5 Surface Devices?

The two new configurations are not available yet. Although the Core i5 with 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage starts at $999. Meanwhile, the Core i7 with 16GB of RAM and 512GB storage starts at $1699. So expect it to be priced closer to the Core i5 with 8GB of RAM than the latter.