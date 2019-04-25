Microsoft Admits Password Rules Don’t Work

Time To Change Your Password?

It is perhaps one of the biggest frustrations when you attempt to log into one of your accounts to find that it requires you to enter a new password. This is, of course, a reality of the modern online world.

Although figures so tend to vary, we’re often advised to at least update our passwords once a year and when you have multiple accounts to do it on, the process can be more than a little tedious. Particularly if you’re changing your Apple password (I always seem to end up swearing like a sailor when trying to do this).

In a report via CNET, however, Microsoft has made a pretty huge admission. Namely, that the rules regarding expiring passwords simply don’t work. Why? Well, because we’re not very good at it!

What’s The Problem?

It specifically boils down to human error or, more accurately, laziness. In trying to be different, we’re more often than not all too predictable. Microsoft’s Arron Margosis said in a blog post:

“When humans are assigned or forced to create passwords that are hard to remember, too often they’ll write them down where others can see them. [They are a] small and predictable alteration to their existing password.”

The Best Password?

The chances are that if you have created a password within the last 5 years, it’s probably pretty decent. Well, assuming that you have been paying attention to what combinations work best to provide a secure password.

In fairness, I personally haven’t changed my social media passwords for years. Why? Well, put simply they’re complicated, but well lodged within my brain. Replacing it would probably make it less secure in the grand scheme of things.

So ultimately, remember the main key points;

Upper and lowercase letter combinations

Numbers or symbols (eg. @, !, %)

Think outside the box – You want something memorable but unusual. Ideally a two word combination you’d never associate.

If you do, incidentally, want to see some of the worst passwords, check out the link here!

What do you think? How secure do you think your password is? Do mandatory changes really work? – Let us know in the comments!