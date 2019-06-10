Microsoft Announce New Xbox Elite 2 Wireless Controller

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller

I must admit that when it comes to playing games on my PC, I have for many years now preferred to err towards the controllersoffered by Microsoft. Yes, at the risk of irking some of you, I simply find the Xbox One controller a lot nicer to handle than the PS4 or, incidentally, any of the vast number of 3rd-party alternatives.

While I think it’s great, Microsoft clearly believes that there’s room for improvement as with the release of a new video, they have announced the upcoming Xbox Elite Wireless controller.

Microsoft Offers Customisation

Compatible with both the XBox and PC, the main key focus of the product is the sheer amount of customisation options you can have with it. Both the analogue sticks can be configured to give you the required resistance while the triggers have also been modified to be far more responsive to the touch.

Throw in some wrap around rubber grips and a built-in rechargable battery (offering 40-hours of gameplay) and you have what looks to be a very impressive controller indeed!

How Much Will It Cost?

Ahh, there we do hit something of a snag. The Xbox Elite controller will retail for something in the region of £160. Roughly 3 times the price of a standard Xbox One controller and just slightly more expensive than the (shall we call it the 1st-gen?) Elite design.

With a release date planned for November, however, this probably will prove to be popular for the gamer looking for the more bespoke look. For that price tag, however, I think it’ll stick with my standard Xbox One controller thank you!

