Microsoft Announce xCloud Streaming Platform

/ 11 hours ago

For a long time now, Microsoft has made it very clear that they believe a significant part of the future of gaming is going to be based on some form of streaming service. They have, after all, teased on more than one occasion that they would like to release a console which (pretty much) had little hardware, but concentrated on providing an optimal streaming experience.

While Microsoft hasn’t announce any form of disk-less system, what they have, however, revealed is a brand new streaming platform. Say hello to xCloud!

What Will It Offer?

Essentially, the service will look to turn your Xbox console into a streaming server. By utilising the device, the intention is that you will be able to both stream and play games on any compatible device in practically any location. All you need is for your console to be switched on and for you to have an active internet connection.

In other words, you could (in theory) play an Xbox Game utilising your mobile phone from a hotel 400 miles from your actual console. While an exact release date has not been confirm, xCloud is expected to launch this October.

This isn’t, incidentally, the only major announcement from Microsoft at E3. There is also the small matter of the confirmation of their next-gen console and their PC specific Xbox Game Pass service.

To learn more about their ‘Project Scarlett’ console release click the link here!

For news on their Xbox Game Pass for PC click the link here!

With this marking just the beginning of E3 2019, however, we suspect that Microsoft may have already stolen the show. That doesn’t, however, mean to say that there won’t be more plot twists before the event is over!

